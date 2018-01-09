Environmental groups oppose rate of Sudbury development in response to 130-home plan

Environmental groups have reiterated their objections to another significant housing development proposal for Sudbury, despite efforts by the applicant to address their concerns about potential harm to the area.

Developer Catesby Estates is looking to secure outline planning approval to construct 130 new homes on agricultural land north of Waldingfield Road.

The plans have been supported by Sudbury Town Council – but they have been controversial, due to the site’s history as an orchard plantation, and its proximity to the Chilton Woods development, a proposal for 1,150 homes and a large commercial area, which gained outline permission in October.

Nick Miller, of the Sudbury Area Green Belt Group, said: “The main problem is simply that they are expanding the town even further into the countryside.

“You would think Chilton Woods is enough. You would think it was sufficient to meet the current need for development in Sudbury.

“Really, it’s just outrageous that it keeps expanding, because it’s going to be impossible for people in Sudbury to walk into the countryside.

“I would prefer to see Chilton Woods developed before there is talk of any more homes.”

The group will be holding a tour of various Sudbury sites on January 18, setting off from the bus stop at the entrance to Tesco at 10.15am, with all welcome to attend.

The developer has sought to allay some of the objections, amending the application to include a hedgerow buffer around the site boundary, and a height limit of two storeys for homes on the southern edge.

However, concerns remain about possible negative effects on the area caused by building work.

Fiona Cairns, director of the Suffolk Preservation Society, said: “While not objecting to the principle of developing this site, we have objected due to harmful heritage impacts on the wider setting of Chilton Hall Registered Park and Garden.

“An enhanced and well-maintained tree belt will potentially mitigate the impact of developing this site on the Chilton Hall gardens. However, there remains little detail on the positioning and eventual height of the hedgerow.”

She argued these impacts, combined with the increased signage and lighting, would have a “suburbanising effect”.

Margie Hoffnung, conservation officer at The Gardens Trust, stated that, while the trust welcomed the amendments, it still objected to the proximity of the whole development to registered parkland.