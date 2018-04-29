End of an era for Cavendish Antiques and Tea Rooms as owner bids farewell

The outgoing proprietor of an antiques shop and café in Cavendish has paid tribute to the village and his long-time customers, as he prepares to bid farewell to the business after 12 years.

Graham Hessell will see out his final day of trading at the Cavendish Antiques and Tea Rooms on The Green on Monday, after recently selling the business in order to free up time for his family and other ventures.

The antiques business will be moved to Mr Hessell’s other showrooms and retail sites, including his outlets in Long Melford, while the tea room is set to live on, under its new owner, Rachel Tree.

It will close for a period of refurbishment and reopen on May 26 with the new name Tea on the Green.

Mr Hessell told the Free Press he is sad to be leaving the village after so many years, but felt now was the right time to step back.

“I’m getting to the stage where I want to be taking things a bit easier,” he said.

“It will just enable me to focus on my main showrooms, and will also give me time off on weekends.

“I will, of course, be saddened to leave such a well-established business, but I will continue to visit and, to an extent, I’m looking forward to the time off.

“The last 12 years has been undoubtedly one of the happiest and most enjoyable times imaginable.

“My partner Jacqui and I, in addition to working in such a lovely picturesque location and environment, have met some wonderful people, visitors from all walks of life and many characters, many of whom have become firm friends.

“Their loyalty, custom and friendship was and is always welcome and our thanks and appreciation go out to them.”

He added that he was confident in the new ownership in ensuring the café remains a success in the future.