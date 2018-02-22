Eleven vehicles stolen from garage business in Halstead

A large number of vehicles were stolen from a garage business in Halstead earlier this month, setting off a police appeal for information.

The incident occurred between 11.30pm on Saturday, February 10 and 5am on Sunday, February 11.

A total of 11 vehicles were taken from a car garage in High Street, after entry was forced into the premises.

Five of the cars have since been recovered by officers.

Detective Constable Chris Sedgwick, investigating officer at Essex Police, said: “We’d like to hear from members of the public who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area around this time.

“It’s likely there would have been people around either on a night out or making their way home and may have seen something.”

Anybody who has information about the burglary, or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of the High Street during the times stated, is asked to contact DC Chris Sedgwick at Braintree CID on 101, quoting the incident reference number 42/20264/18.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.