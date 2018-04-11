Dreams come true for Long Melford holistic therapy business

Lisa Garrett spent 25 years working as a carer, but gained qualifications in complimentary treatments along the way, with a dream of becoming a therapist.

That dream was realised six months ago when she took over the Bohemian Dreams shop and treatments room in Hall Street, Long Melford.

“I didn’t even know about the area until I started working as a specialist carer in Sudbury,” said Lisa.

“I’d travel down from Lincolnshire every other week for my job and, while I was here, I used to call into the shop for reiki treatments.

“Then, one day, the owner told me she was selling up and that was how I ended up moving here.”

It is not a decision she regrets, as she feels there are lots of great people she has got to know.

“I feel we’ve got a nice little community of groups coming together here,” she said.

As well as a shop, Lisa has a treatment room upstairs for a range of holistic therapies, including aromatherapy, reflexology, Indian head massage, one-to-one meditation sessions and crystal energy therapy. She also arranges psychic readings and clairvoyance events.

“I’m more interested in a spiritual outlook of life,” she said. “I did lots of courses and got qualified as a therapist.”

Go online to www.lisastherapies.co.uk.