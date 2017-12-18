Development plan for 43 homes on former Sudbury industrial site approved

A former industrial site in Sudbury, which has stood empty for a decade, will soon be redeveloped with 43 new homes.

The planning application to create 12 two-bedroom and 31 three-bedroom homes, including six that are categorised as affordable housing, on land east of Bulmer Road, was given full approval on Wednesday, having obtained outline consent in 2016.

Bulmer Road, Sudbury, Suffolk The vacant commercial site on land east of Bulmer Road, Sudbury is being developed into 43 new homes. Picture Mark Westley

It brings to an end a protracted planning process for the land, which saw its last commercial activity in 2007, having previously been the home of Samsons Furniture, Sudbury Autofactors and Lury House.

The site, which also includes a water meadow on its eastern side, has had two previous proposals to construct 48 and 43 new homes on the land rejected in 2009 and 2012, respectively.

In the report to Babergh District Council’s planning committee, case officer John Davies said the plans, which were also backed by Sudbury Town Council, had struck the right mix of homes to be able to help meet the area’s most pressing housing needs.

“This is a typical brownfield site which has been un-used and vacant for many years and is long over-due for reuse and regeneration,” said Mr Davies.

“The scheme would provide attractive, well-designed new houses complemented by a large landscaped area of open space that would benefit not only the residents of the estate but would also be accessible to the wider area.”

The proposal received objections from a number of residents of Bulmer Road and nearby roads, who voiced concerns about the potential overdevelopment of the site, as well as whether the parking provisions were adequate, and the risk of flooding due to the site being in a designated flood zone.