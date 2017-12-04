Delight for Sudbury barbers after franchise wins top business award

The joint owners of the Sudbury branch of a barbers network are celebrating after winning a top award for their business.

Tom Old and Mark Lovell opened the franchise – called MR.Barbers – in North Street Parade two years ago and it has gone from strength to strength.

They are part of a group of 21 MR.Barbers shops in East Anglia and Hertfordshire, including Colchester, Bury St Edmunds, Haverhill, Stowmarket and Newmarket.

The group beat other finalists to win the trade award, the Best Group of Businesses, in the NHF’s Hair and Beauty Business Awards.

Tom attended the final in Birmingham.

He said: “It was a great surprise and it shows that all our hard work is paying off. We’ve got a lot of support from customers.”

The MR.Barbers group beat finalists from across the country to win the award run by NHF, the UK’s largest trade association for hairdressing, barbering and beauty salon owners.

MR.Barbers founders Sam Prior, Karl Foster and Paul Davenport collected the award at a glittering ceremony.

NHF president Agnes Leonard said: “Receiving a national business award is a huge achievement for MR. Barbers, so they should be thrilled with what they have achieved. Our winners have worked extremely hard.”