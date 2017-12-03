Delight for Lavenham Pre-school as children embrace move to new nursery

A Lavenham pre-school is delighted with the success of its new building two months after it opened.

The purpose-built nursery in Church Street, which opened in September, has provided the pre-school with its own premises after 16 years of operating from the dining hall at Lavenham Community Primary School.

The youngsters, aged two to five, have adapted quickly to their new setting, which manager Katherine Eves described as a “home away from home.”

“You never know how children will cope in a new environment,” said Mrs Eves. “But they love it.”

Before the move, the nursery was limited to morning sessions as it had to pack up before lunchtime.

The venture, just a mile away from the primary school, now opens from 8am to 6pm and accommodates 48 children.

The building provides a range of facilities, including a quiet room for children with special needs, which is also used for one-to-one activities, small groups and a space for daytime naps.

“We include all the children and we didn’t have a separate area before, so it was very tight in a busy room,” added Mrs Eves.

The new building includes toilets, a staff room and office space.

A large outdoor play area has also benefitted the youngsters who are able to take part in interactive games.

“A few parents have said it has that homely feel about it,” said Mrs Eves.

A two-year fundraising drive raised £500,000 to cover the cost of the building.

Villagers pitched in by holding fundraising events, while grants came from Suffolk County Council and Babergh District Council.

Youngsters visited the new building before they started in September, which Mrs Eves said was helpful to their integration.

She added: “It’s like we have always been here.”