Culture: Time to tune up for Bury Sound

Young musical artists are tuning up to take part in a showcase of local talent as the first heat of this year’s BurySOUND is set to kick off this month.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, BurySOUND explores the grass roots contemporary music scene in Bury St Edmunds and surrounding areas and often discovers talent that goes on to enjoy success on a national and international level.

Tundra

This year saw a record number of applications, with 45 artists applying for the 25 slots available over five heats, which will take place in Bury and Haverhill.

Heat one will see Ben Wheatley, Deep City, Enterlude, May Aculpa and Organ of Corti compete, plus there will be a special guest headliner appearance by Bessie Turner.

It takes place on Friday, January 26 at The Hunter Club in Bury.

Four further heats will take place culminating in a grand final at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on Friday, March 9.

The line-up:

Heat one: Friday, January 26, The Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds

BEN WHEATLEY, DEEP CITY, ENTERLUDE, MAY ACULPA, ORGAN OF CORTI, plus special guest headliner BESSIE TURNER.

Heat two: Friday, February 2, The Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds

THE CORNHILL STRING BAND, THE GETAWAY, IN MY DISGUISE, KYANOS, PHOEBE AUSTIN, plus special guest headliner AMETHYSTS.

Heat three: Friday, February 9, Haverhill Arts Centre

THE FIFTHS, HEATHEN, INDECISION, SALTFEN, SHANNON ELSDEN, plus special guest headliner STRETCH SOUL GANG.

Heat four: Friday, February 16, The Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds

ALL WE KNOW, KELODOWN, LEMONDAZE, NOAH EVANS, UNWAVES, plus special guest headliner WAR WAVES.

Heat five: Friday, February 23, The Hunter Club, Bury St Edmunds

ABBEY GREEN, THE CATCH, EEEYORE, INFLUX OF INSANITY, KULK, plus special guest headliner A HORSE CALLED WAR.

GRAND FINAL, Friday, March 9, The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

One winning band from each heat, plus special guest headliner, BurySOUND 2017 winners TUNDRA.

All events: Doors 6pm, £5 advance from whatsonwestsuffolk.co.uk

All ages welcome (under-14s must be accompanied by a parent or carer)