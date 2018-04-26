Crisis-hit Lavenham Pre-School faces temporary closure

Staff at a village pre-school have withdrawn their resignations, following weeks of uncertainty over its future.

Concerns over plans to extend at Lavenham Pre-School’s opening hours to include school holidays resulted in a number of staff handing in their notices.

Protracted talks with staff, who are working parents themselves, failed to reach a resolution.

It is understood, however, that a number of staff have since withdrawn their resignations, with manager Katherine Eves now thought to have quit.

In an email sent by Lavenham Pre-School Committee last week, parents were informed that there would be a temporary closure from Tuesday until further notice.

The statement read: “This decision has not been taken lightly and we apologise for the inconvenience this may cause. The committee has decided that this temporary closure is in the best interest of the future of the pre-school.”

A statement issued by a spokeswoman for Suffolk County Council, however, claimed that the centre would not be closing.

“At the moment, Lavenham Pre-school remains open. Suffolk County Council is supporting the pre-school committee to make arrangements to fill its current vacancies.

“The council understands from the committee that, if there are any disruptions to the current opening times, it is hoped these will be short term to allow for new staff to be appointed.

“Parents and carers will be informed about any planned disruption to the service by the pre-school committee at the earliest opportunity.”

Suffolk county councillor Robert Lindsay expressed his concerns over the inconvenience caused by the disagreement.

“I hope they can draw a line under the dispute as quickly as possible,” he said.