Nayland priest felt ‘violated’ after home burgled in broad daylight

A Suffolk priest has been left feeling violated after thieves broke into his home and stole a number of irreplaceable items.

The Rev Mark Woodrow, priest in charge at St James’ Church, Nayland, described his anguish on discovering that a pocket watch – given to him by his late mother as part of a set shared with his two brothers – had been stolen during a burglary.

“It was of sentimental value,” he said. “I can get a replacement, but it won’t be the same”

The incident took place at the church vicarage in Bear Street, Nayland, on Wednesday, between 1.45pm and 4pm, when a laptop, iPad, a bag and £750 was stolen.

Mr Woodrow described returning to his home in the afternoon to find one of the french doors open.

“I saw the door was open and knew something wasn’t right,” he said. “We’re used to having people in the house, but they’re invited.”

Mr Woodrow said he had been putting some money aside to help buy a second-hand car.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “Thankfully, no-one was injured.

“I just want things to get back to normal. If the watch is recovered, that would be great, but everything else can be replaced.”

Mr Woodrow praised the support of The Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich for arranging to change the locks at the property.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: “We were called at 4.10pm on Wednesday following reports of burglary at a property in Nayland.

“At some point between 1.45pm and 4pm, an offender entered the property in Bear Street and stole a laptop, iPad 4, an amount of cash, a pocket watch and a bag.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw any suspicious behaviour, should contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/23868/18.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.