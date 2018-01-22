Body found in search for missing Leavenheath man

Police searching for a missing Leavenheath man discovered a body over the weekend.

Officers had been conducting a search of the Leavenheath area, with assistance from members of Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue and specialist search dogs, after 52-year-old Richard Hull was reported missing on Saturday morning.

On Sunday afternoon, the body of a man was found in a nearby wooded area.

Investigations surrounding the circumstances leading up to the man’s death are ongoing.

Although formal identification has not yet been carried out, a police spokesperson said it is believed to be Mr Hull.

They added that a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.