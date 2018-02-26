Cornard woman shaves head in support of hospital which treated baby niece

A caring woman from Great Cornard underwent a dramatic transformation by shaving off her shoulder-length hair to raise money for West Suffolk Hospital, which treated her baby niece after she was born premature.

Kayleigh Painting, 31, from Hartest Way, donated £954.75 from the fundraising challenge to the neonatal unit, as part of the hospital’s My WiSH charity.

Mrs Painting’s niece, Jaime, was born premature in 2016, after just 28 weeks, and was treated by staff for three months.

The head shave challenge had been on Mrs Painting’s bucket list for a long time, so she was determined to commit to the challenge.

“I thought ‘If I don’t do it now, I never will’,” said the mother-of-two.

She was supported by her husband, Ben, along with friends Roanna and Jennie, who all took turns in shaving off her locks last month.

“I had quite a few compliments about the shape of my head,” she said. “People said it was the right shape to be shaved.”

Mrs Painting, who has two sons, Cody, seven, and Elliot, two, said she wanted to give something back to the ward.

She recalls her visits to the hospital where her niece was being cared for in an incubator.

“She was so tiny and had so many wires attached,” said Mrs Painting.

Her friends and family were very supportive of the challenge, which took on more meaning after her niece’s battle.

“They thought it was a great idea,” said Mrs Painting. “They spurred me on.

“I quite enjoyed it. It was quite liberating. I took great pride in it.”

Mrs Painting recently visited the hospital in Bury St Edmunds to present the money. She praised their work and the care they gave to her niece, who will turn two next month.

“The nurses knew exactly what they were doing and my brother and sister-in-law had the best treatment,” added Mrs Painting.