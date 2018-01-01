Cornard survival expert’s new book delves into art of fire inspired by global travels

Having grown up in the Suffolk countryside, Daniel Hume says being around the natural world set the spark in him to explore the far reaches of the Earth.

Now, after years travelling the globe and honing his survival skills, Daniel, 28, of Bures Road, Great Cornard, has released a new book that shares his experiences and his knowledge of both traditional and modern fire-making techniques.

Daniel Hume, of Great Cornard, has written a book titled The Art of Fire - The Joy of Tinder, Spark and Ember, based on his experiences travelling around the world and learning fire-making techniques. Photo provided by Daniel Hume.

He said the thinking behind writing the book, titled The Art of Fire – The Joy of Tinder, Spark and Ember, was not only to share his enthusiasm for fire, but also to help keep the skills from more remote regions of Earth alive.

“A lot of my childhood experiences went into the book,” he said. “I have been practicing these skills since I was eight years old.

“I have been so lucky, really. I love to travel to the most remote places I can, so I can work with tribes and learn from them.

“It’s just enjoyable for me. I like learning because I love passing on the knowledge I have acquired.

“These skills had not really been delved into in this much depth. I wanted to record as much as I could and photograph them because these techniques are dying out.”

Daniel, who went to school in Cornard and Stoke-by-Nayland, explained he was set down the path of globetrotting after taking a course, aged 17, at Woodlore, the school of wilderness bushcraft run by survival expert and television personality Ray Mears.

He started teaching courses himself in 2007 and gradually climbed the ladder, eventually becoming head of operations and working directly with Ray.

After going full-time in 2010, he led expeditions to far regions in locations such as Canada, Scandinavia and the Arctic.

But he said he never lost his passion for expanding his skills, and he took personal trips to forests, jungles and deserts in places like Papua New Guinea, the Kalahari, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia, where he worked alongside tribes.

“I think it’s what sets us apart from other animals,” he said. “Our ability to harness fire, make it, control it and use it is so fundamental to our existence and our evolution as humans.

“It is good fun as well. Essentially, it helps us reconnect with nature.”

The Art of Fire is currently available for purchase at Amazon and Waterstones.

To find out more, go online to Daniel’s website by going to www.danhume.com.