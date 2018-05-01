Cornard documentary makers to film father’s final year with cancer

While coming to terms with their father’s terminal illness, brothers Marcus and Robin Brooker realised they had never seen an up-close and personal video diary of somebody as they coped with cancer.

The pair, from Sudbury, are now set to begin a documentary next month, with the working title The Waiting Room, that will follow their father Malcolm, who was given about a year to live after a long battle with cancer.

Mr Brooker was first diagnosed with bowel cancer 12 years ago, and has since had two recurrences of the disease, which has spread elsewhere in his body and now has a terminal prognosis.

He gave support to his sons, who set up their own company, Brooker Brothers Productions, to film his final year, to provide those in similar situations something they can relate to, while also educating people about cancer.

Marcus, of Bures Road in Little Cornard, told the Free Press: “For the past year, my father has been progressively getting worse, and my family and I have had to witness this first hand.

“To begin with, it is devastating, but for me and my family, when you have dealt with it once, you know what to expect.

“We have had to come to terms with it, and we want to use what we know now to educate people about cancer and also help them cope with it.

“My father is not the kind of person to mope around, even though he has every right to. He is very positive about the documentary.

“We think it’s an opportunity that we can’t really miss out as a family.”

Marcus explained the documentary would also feature interviews with doctors and other cancer patients, stating the goal is to cover everything associated with having cancer in the modern age.

He said he had received a flood of interest from people looking to tell their stories, and urged anybody who wanted to be involved to get in touch.

If you would like to take part, call Marcus Brooker on 07507 365125, or email marcusbrooker@hotmail.com.