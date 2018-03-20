Cornard care home praises technology’s impact on residents with dementia

A Great Cornard care home has praised the benefits of an interactive table, which engages people with dementia through a series of games.

The Tovertafel, which means magic table in Dutch, was funded by the community for residents at Mellish House care home.

The brightly coloured games are projected on to a table and are designed to stimulate cognitive, physical and social activity.

“When I read about the Tovertafel, I was blown away with the possibilities it held for our residents,” said activities co-ordinator Glenda Davison.

“It was wonderful to see the community come together to raise the money so quickly, and make sure that Mellish House remains at the forefront of dementia innovation and care.”