Cornard care home delighted by significant improvement in CQC rating

A Great Cornard care home has credited its significant improvement to a strong workforce, after a positive report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Hillside Care Home, on Kings Hill, was rated good in its latest inspection – a marked improvement following concerns raised over inadequate staffing levels, and management of medicine.

Inspectors found an action plan had been successfully implemented with sufficient levels of staff to “ensure that people’s needs were met safely”.

Improved procedures were recognised in ensuring medicine was administered efficiently.

Inspectors noted that people were treated with kindness and compassion, while their independence and privacy was well respected.

Effective leadership was recognised, with an “open and transparent culture” for staff to raise concerns.

Awareness of people’s needs was also noted, while reassurance and encouragement was provided appropriately by staff.

Jolene Anderson, manager at Hillside, said: “We are all really pleased that the CQC inspectors have recognised the continuing and ongoing improvements at Hillside and we are delighted at being rated as good.

“This is down to the fantastic team here and great support from my senior managers at Caring Homes.”

Areas for improvement included wider opportunities in activities for people to participate.

Inspectors also found that care records were not up to date or reviewed regularly enough.

“We are always striving to improve in all areas for both our residents and colleagues,” said Mrs Anderson.

“Our challenge is to ensure that we can consistently achieve the highest standards.”