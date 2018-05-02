Concerns raised after laughing gas canisters found in Sudbury

Calls to educate people in the Sudbury area on the dangers of laughing gas have emergered this week, after a large number of canisters were found discarded in the town.

The Sudbury Litter Pickers Group discovered dozens of small empty nitrous oxide cartridges left on the ground while clearing the litter on Friars Meadows on Sunday, alongside balloons thought to have been used to inhale the gas.

Nitrous oxide is often used in medical practice as an anaesthetic and pain relief, but it has become increasingly used recreationally in the UK to create euphoria and hallucinations when inhaled.

The gas has been known to cause oxygen deprivation and a risk of asphyxiation, as well as short-term mental, audiovisual and motor impairments that could result in the user being injured due to reduced co-ordination.

After photographs of the canisters found in Sudbury were posted online, many took to social media to express worries about its use and the ease with which the cartridges can be acquired.

They urged schools to educate their students about the risks, and called for increased police patrols in the area to try to address the issue.

Sudbury town councillor Steve Hall was among those to voice concerns.

He told the Free Press: “I’d like to thank the continued dedication of our litter pickers that clear up after others too lazy to discard of their rubbish, but also for highlighting that evidence has been found that the use of nitrous oxide canisters has been found locally.

“There should be a way of getting the message through to youngsters at an early age that inhaling these canisters is dangerous and could lead to their death.

“It may be considered to be ‘having a laugh’ to them, but ask yourselves, what is this gas doing to you?

“I’ve seen messages of ‘oh, this will be just one of those passing phases’, but I would point out that the canisters are readily available cheaply for catering devices for the purpose they were intended for, so I don’t see these going away overnight.

“It needs to be seen to be unsociable and I would encourage parents, as I have done, to talk to their children about this and advise them that this is a very bad and dangerous practice.

“The canisters, I am told, have been found before locally, so this is not an isolated incident.”

For more information, go to www.talktofrank.com/drug/nitrous-oxide.