Colchester Zoo owner buys award winning Lavenham restaurant

Lavenham’s award-winning Great House hotel and restaurant has been sold to the owner of Colchester Zoo.

Owned by Regis and Martine Crepy since 1985, the Grade II* listed 14th century property was sold through specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co.

The restaurant and hotel has won numerous awards and accolades over the years. It has been included in The Sunday Times’ Top 100 Restaurants since 2011, scored a perfect five in the 2017 Good Food Guide, has an exceptional rating ‘5-5-4’ from Hardens and has the AA 2017 Inspector’s Choice and Gold Awards.

Its restaurant has 55 covers internally and a further 20 outside, while the hotel side of the business offers five spacious rooms which overlook the Lavenham’s picturesque Market Square.

Tim Gooding, director of Christie & Co, who handled the sale said; “The sale of The Great House represents the strong market in East Anglia for thriving businesses.

“The property has been sold to Dominic Tropeano, a longstanding customer of the business, and well known as the owner of Colchester Zoo.”

Mr Tropeano is also a director of Bourgee, which has a restaurant Cupola House in Bury St Edmunds.