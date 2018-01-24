Clare hotel chefs deliver the goods in MasterChef challenge
Four chefs took up the challenge of being master chef in Clare, when an inaugural contest took place earlier this month.
The competition was hosted by The Bell Hotel and saw four of its chefs – Vince Bushell, Becky Hind, Deon Harding and Claire Haigh – prepare a four-course meal for a panel of judges made up of well-known local names.
After a starter, fish course, main and desserts were served up, Vince was named the winner by the judges.
The challenge was the brainchild of Vince, who said: “It was judged on a simple basis; its appearance and taste and whether it would suit the hotel.
“I’ve got the bragging rights for 24 hours and that’s probably all it will be. There was a winner today but the main winner was the hotel.”