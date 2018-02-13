Church bells restoration project in Little Cornard gets underway

A big community effort to restore dormant bells at All Saints’ Church in Little Cornard got under way last week, after a fundraising appeal successfully reached its £130,000 target.

A coach party filled with supporters of the project travelled to Loughborough on Thursday to take a tour of the museum at the John Taylor Bell Foundry, which will restore and retune all five of the bells.

The visitors also watched the casting of the new, sixth bell, which is dedicated to the memory of Michael Ford, who died in 2010, at the age of 30.

The appeal to restore the bells at the Grade I-listed church, which have not rung in living memory, launched three years ago, with the goal of having the bells ring out in the time for the centenary of the Armistice of the First World War in November.

The All Saints’ Bells Committee has collected funds through various events and activities, plus a number of grants and large donations, to reach its target.

It is hoped that the bells will be repaired and hung up in the church tower by June, while electric chime hammers will also be installed, for use when the bell ringers are not available, to ensure the sound of bells is heard in the village regularly.