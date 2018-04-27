Chilton Woods moves forward after county council approves land sale

Plans for a major new 1,150 home development at the edge of Sudbury have taken a significant step forward, after Suffolk County Council agreed its approach for selling land to developers.

Cabinet members voted to approve an upfront land sale scheme for the planned Chilton Woods development on the north end of the town, and green-lit £2.7 million to be released over 10 years to aid the delivery of the project.

The county council will now begin engaging with developers to sell off land in lots or as a whole, with the intention of seeing the first houses delivered as early as next year.

The plans, which received permission from Babergh District Council last year, include 1,150 new houses, including 25 per cent being affordable homes, 15 hectares of employment land, a new primary school and a new village centre.

Colin Noble, leader of Suffolk County Council, said: “We have made good progress and the development is now more advanced than ever before. Suffolk needs houses and Babergh District Council has decided that Chilton Woods is where they would like to see them delivered.

“Both councils have committed to ensuring an appropriate level of infrastructure.”

The Chilton Woods development has been backed by Sudbury Town Council, but several other councils, including Chilton Parish Council, have had misgivings about what they believe is a lack of infrastructure provisions and insufficient levels of affordable housing.

Colin Spence, the county councillor representing Chilton, told the cabinet: “Meetings which were promised to be held with us and other parish councils to discuss road improvements and traffic assessments were never held.

“There are substantial doubts about the viability of this proposed development. This scheme falls short of providing the required percentage of 30 per cent of affordable housing.

“Had you involved us and the local community, we believe considerable improvements to the conditions and financial provisions, especially with regard to the community facilities, could and should have been made.”

Mr Spence also requested that the council agree to meet with affected parishes to discuss amending the conditions of the original planning application.

Following the cabinet meeting, Sudbury town councillor Steve Hall wrote to the county council leadership and South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge last week, urging them to look into the possibility of an outer relief road around Chilton Woods.

Mr Hall stated that, while he welcomed the development, he shared concerns about the impact it could have on roads, and suggested a relief road and modifications to the strategic lorry route should be considered.

He said: “With the combination of the change of the strategic lorry route and a relief road sighted north around the Chilton Woods development, I see the bulk of traffic shifting north, freeing up our one-way system and protecting Ballingdon Street’s building stock.

“With this, Cross Street could see cleaner air, all current issues around Sudbury could be wiped out.

“Keeping an open mind on developments, I also see issues relating to concerns of a western bypass would also be removed.

“Sudbury’s infrastructure could then be reassessed with regards to a more accessible and reliable public transport network.”