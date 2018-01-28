Chilton Parish Council slams ‘ad hoc’ proposal for 130 new homes

Chilton Parish Council has criticised a proposal for a major housing development in Sudbury as “a piecemeal and ad hoc approach to planning”.

The council reiterated its opposition last week to plans by Catesby Estates, which is seeking permission to build 130 new homes on agricultural land north of Waldingfield Road, after the developer amended the application to try to address concerns.

Catesby Estates claims the plans, which have been provisionally backed by Sudbury Town Council, would help contribute to local housing needs and would offer sustainable development for the area.

But Chilton councillors dispute this, accusing the developer of cherry picking parts of planning policy that suit it and ignoring others.

Parish council clerk Dave Crimmin wrote to Babergh District Council: “It is a piecemeal and ad hoc approach to planning which makes no contribution to infrastructure.

“Its approach to the creation of a new junction on to Waldingfield Road is contrary to a well-established and well-planned approach.

“The development will have an unavoidable, adverse impact on important local heritage assets. There are deficiencies in the landscape and visual appraisals.

“If, contrary to our view, your council considers it appropriate even in principle to allow residential development on the orchard site, it is essential this overdevelopment be reduced in scale, set further back from Waldingfield Road and that extensive conditions are imposed.”

The planning application has been controversial with environmental groups and conservationists for the loss of the orchard site.

Concerns have also been raised about the land’s proximity to the planned Chilton Woods development of 1,150 homes, which won outline approval last year.