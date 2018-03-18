Charity tattooing event in Acton raises £600 for Cornard boy with Down’s syndrome

A charity tattooing event in Acton at the weekend – organised in support of a young boy with Down’s syndrome – collected £600 for his benefit.

The fundraiser took place at Adi Noble Tattoos on Crestland Business Park, to help raise money for nine-year-old Charlie Till, of Cherrytree Road in Great Cornard.

It was organised by Adi and Caroline Noble, who live close to Charlie’s family and wanted to do something for a local cause, particularly after the community rallied around them when they were devastated by a house fire.

“We have always loved to do anything for charity,” said Caroline. “We have known the family for years and we just wanted to give back a little bit.

“We felt the community of Great Cornard had come through for us, so we felt we should give back to something close to home.”

The money was donated directly to the Till family, and will be used to help fund an extension at their home, including a new bedroom and bathroom for Charlie, who has trouble sleeping due to his condition.