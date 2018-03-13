Charity benefits from Lavenham networking group’s fundraising

A Lavenham networking group has raised £500 for charity through its monthly business events.

Coffee Connections, which meets at The Swan at Lavenham Hotel and Spa, had been raising money for Age UK Suffolk for the last two years.

The amount raised from the meetings held last year was handed over to Jo Reeder, Age UK Suffolk’s head of fundraising and marketing.

She said: “As a local, independent charity, it’s so important to build relationships with local businesses to ensure that we can continue to provide vital services for older people in our county.

“Our partnership with The Swan has grown over the last two years and we will continue to work on some different projects during this year.”

Jane Larcombe, The Swan’s business development manager, added: “Our Coffee Connections events have been very well received but we’ve decided to take a break during 2018 and concentrate on new initiatives to help support Age UK Suffolk.

“We have welcomed some fascinating speakers and we’re absolutely delighted to have been able to raise £500 for Age UK Suffolk.”