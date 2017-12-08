Chappel man jailed for 18 months after assaulting wife

An Essex man has been jailed for 18 months, after he admitted to assault and engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour towards his wife.

Stuart Wiseman, 44, of Swan Grove, Chappel, was sentenced today at Chelmsford Crown Court to 15 months for actual bodily harm, plus three months for engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour, which will be served consecutively.

Wiseman, who had pled guilty to both of the offences during an earlier court hearing on Wednesday, November 29, was also given an indefinite restraining order at the sentencing.

Police received reports on Saturday, October 28 that Wiseman had assaulted his wife, Madeline Wiseman, in an unprovoked attack, after she had gone to bed feeling unwell.

During the assault, the victim was stabbed, punched, strangled with a dog lead and smothered with a pillow.

Officers were called about the incident before they arrested Wiseman on Monday, October 30, and subsequently charged him.

DC Karyn Daniels, the investigating officer on the case, said: “Wiseman subjected his victim to a terrifying ordeal without provocation over a number of hours.

“Madeline Wiseman bravely came forward and spoke about the abuse she had suffered over many years.

“Wiseman’s abuse forced her to take days off work whilst she recovered from visible injuries.

“He restricted her time away from the home and bombarded her with phone calls and messages.

“This behaviour led to the victim losing a significant amount of weight.

“Madeline’s courage and support has meant an abuser like Wiseman has now been locked in a prison cell.”