Ceremony to mark start of project to deliver new Monks Eleigh village hall

The start of a £500,000 project, which will see Monks Eleigh get a new village hall, will be marked on Saturday, by an official cutting of the first turf on the tiny community’s playing field.

All 400 villagers have been invited to refreshments in the church opposite the site of the new hall on the playing field tomorrow, when residents will be given an up-date report on the ambitious project.

The new hall — expected to be opened before the end of the year — is being built by Sudbury contractors Suffolk Construction Partners

Richard Bines, who has been involved in the fundraising, will perform the turf-cutting ceremony after the 12.30pm reception.