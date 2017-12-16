Castle Hedingham advent calendar project spreads Christmas cheer

Castle Hedingham is getting into the festive spirit by creating a giant advent calendar throughout the village.

Windows of homes, shops and businesses have been decorated with festive designs to emulate an advent calendar.

Each design is being revealed throughout December at 6pm.

Joy Drury, who has organised the community project, was inspired by the Swedish tradition.

She said the project had helped to spread festive cheer.

“Lots of people have put up their Christmas decorations early and we have got to know our neighbours,” she said.

A walking tour of all the advent windows will take place from Castle Hedingham Social Club on Saturday, December 23, at 3.30pm.

Christmas crafts and tasty treats will be on offer, with proceeds being split between St Nicholas’ Church and community group Crafty Nanas.

Tickets must be booked before the event by going online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/castle-hedingham-living-advent-calendar-tour-tickets-41075718580