Car and motorbike collide in Leavenheath

A serious collision between a car and a motorbike took place in Leavenheath earlier this afternoon, with a road closure in place while emergency services attend the scene.

Police were called out at approximately 1.35pm, following reports of a crash occurring on a stretch of the A134.

The road between Stoke Road in Leavenheath and Bear Lane in Nayland is currently shut, with traffic being diverted through Stoke-by-Nayland, although motorists have been advised to avoid the area if possible.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is being urged to contact the Suffolk Constabulary Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101, quoting the incident reference code CAD 189 of May 3.