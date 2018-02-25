Campaigners fear conditions will not be met after Hadleigh Quarry plans approved

Campaigners have been left disappointed after plans to develop a working mineral site at Hadleigh Quarry were approved.

A series of silt lagoons and a wash plant will be installed on the site at Peyton Hall Farm by owner J T Few Plant Hire Ltd.

The development will allow the company to complete the second stage of processing raw materials, and will negate having to transport them to another site in Great Blakenham.

The development was granted permission, subject to 18 planning conditions, which have been met with some scepticism by campaigners.

Terry Williams, 73, who is a member of The Aldham Tye and Ivy Tree Lane Residents’ Group, claimed the regulations may be short-lived.

“If the applicant is patient, it can have them pushed aside,” said Mr Williams, who spoke on behalf of the group at the application hearing.

“Our big fear is that the new wash plant is 10 times more powerful.”

Mr Williams highlighted safety concerns over fencing around the site, which he claimed “would keep cattle and animals out, but not children”.

He also raised similar fears over the instalment of the silt lagoons, which are expected to be three metres deep.

He fears the lagoons could present a serious hazard if children were to gain access to the site – a point that was disregarded by the planning committee.

Other concerns raised previously by the group included an increase in traffic, the impact on the environment and noise levels.

Under the conditions, noise monitoring locations will be set up.

“We will have to wait until it is up and running to see if it causes a nuisance,” added Mr Williams.