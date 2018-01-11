Strength in numbers at Sudbury gym as £150,000 investment yields quick return

Starting the new year as they mean to go on, hundreds of people have been trained to use the new £150,000 gym equipment in Sudbury’s Kingfisher Leisure Centre.

In the first five days of the refitted gym being open this month, more than 600 members received training on the cardiovascular, strength and functional equipment, installed over the Christmas period.

SUDBURY: Kingfisher Leisure Centre gets �150k new gym Kingfisher Leisure Centre, Station Road, Sudbury. Kingfisher Team Jack Ingram, Joe Harvey, Claire Turnbull, Mandy Hammond,Claire Evans and Judie Irons Picture Mark Westley

The gym layout has also been changed to reflect different types of training, such as weights, floor exercises and running, walking, cycling and rowing machines.

Kingfisher is run by South Suffolk Leisure, and Joe Harvey, health and wellbeing manager said: “Our gym is far more versatile and offers anyone, whatever their fitness ability or experience, to work out to their full potential.

“Customers are really enjoying the new equipment, which is great to see, as making our centre more appealing and attractive will encourage more people to take part more often.”

For those who prefer to exercise, Kingfisher hosts more than 60 classes each week, ranging from pilates, yoga and body balance to strength classes and cardiovascular workouts such as aqua, spin and zumba.

New to the timetable is boogie bounce, a workout on mini trampolines.