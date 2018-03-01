MP seeks meeting with Barclays bosses over plan to close Hadleigh branch

The MP for South Suffolk is seeking to meet bosses at Barclays, after voicing his disappointment with the bank’s announcement that it will close its long-standing branch in Hadleigh later this year.

Barclays confirmed it would close the outlet in High Street on June 1, attributing the decision to a continuing decline in the number of customers using the branch exclusively for their banking.

Letters posted to branch customers say they will be keeping the community informed, with two booklets set to be released in the coming months explaining the reasons for the closure and the alternative ways in which people will be able to conduct their banking.

Kathryn Kitson, community banking director for Barclays in Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “The decision to close a branch is never an easy one; however, we are finding that fewer customers are using the branch to do their everyday banking.

“Taking into consideration the alternative ways to bank that are available in the area, we have made the decision to close the branch.

“In line with the Access to Banking Standard, we are committed to supporting customers and the community as much as we can during and after the closure.

“We will be contacting members of the local community to understand the concerns they may have.”

In response, South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge wrote a letter to Barclays chief executive Jes Staley, inviting him to personally visit Hadleigh and meet business owners to discuss how the closure will impact the town, and how the bank will help people through the change.

“While I understand the need to make decisions on a commercial basis, this is a very popular branch in a rural market town that was set up 200 years ago,” said Mr Cartlidge.

“Access to banking services is an important asset for rural communities and remain crucial for many of our small businesses.”