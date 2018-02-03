Bus operator seeking new recruits for training scheme in Sudbury

A bus operator is encouraging more drivers to join the profession – by providing full training to new recruits.

Chambers, which needs to find up to 20 new drivers, offers an in-depth training programme at its Sudbury depot in Meekings Road.

Chambers Bus operator in Sudbury is running a trainmen programme as part of a recruitment scheme Pictured: Lloyd Kyzer (Just passed his PCV driving test), Instructor Kev White and Natalia Sowa (Bus Driver) PICTURE: Mecha Morton

Applicants are tasked with completing a theory and hazard perception test, before receiving practical training.

Managing director Jeremy Cooper said: “Chambers believes in the future of local bus services.

“With the growth in congestion in all our towns, buses will be a key part of the solution by moving more people in less road space.

“Our red buses are a familiar sight on the roads between Colchester, Sudbury and Bury, and we hope that more local people will want to join us as we expand our business and plan to replace retiring members of our team.”

Applicants must have held a driving licence for at least a year, with no more than three penalty points.

For more information, go online to www.chambersbus.co.uk/jobs/drivers.