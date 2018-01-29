Burglar jailed for more than two years after Wickham St Paul break-in

A burglar has been jailed for two years and five months, after a break-in in Essex last year.

James Zammutt-Cook, 26, of no fixed addressed, was arrested by police, following a burglary which took place at a property in Broad Road, Wickham St Paul on September 27, 2017.

The victim had been awoken by the sound of somebody in his home, and when he got up, he was confronted by a man, who then fled the scene.

The victim was later contacted by a member of staff at a betting shop in Halstead High Street, who had found the victim’s ID cards in one of their bins.

Essex Police were called and identified Zammutt-Cook as a suspect, and after a cross-border investigation involving Norfolk and Suffolk Police, he was arrested in Halstead on Saturday, October 28.

Appearing for his hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, Zammutt-Cook pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and was given two years and five months for each count, which will all run concurrently.

The court also took into consideration a further 28 offences that Zammutt-Cook had been interviewed for and made admissions to having committed.

T/Detective Sergeant Jamie Stirland, from the Braintree CID team, said following the sentencing: “James Zammutt-Cook was a prolific offender, driven by the need to fund a drug habit.

“For his own benefit, and that of his victims, I’m glad he is now behind bars.

“Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime and can often leave victims feeling unsafe in their own home.

“It is something we treat very seriously and I’m pleased we’ve been able to get justice for a number of victims.”