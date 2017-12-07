Bures man with history of breaching court orders jailed for swearing at neighbour

A south Suffolk man, who has a lengthy history of breaching his restraining orders, has been jailed this week, after he admitted to swearing at a neighbour.

Michael Cornwell, 64, of Eve’s Orchard in Bures, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court earlier this week, where he was sentenced to an additional 16 weeks in custody.

The prison term will run consecutively to a 38-week sentence imposed earlier this year for five breaches of a court order.

The court heard on Wednesday how Linda Frost had been having a conversation with a neighbour in Eve’s Orchard, when Cornwell, who was already the subject of a court order which banned him from making contact with neighbours, swore at her.

A council employee who saw the incident reported that Mrs Frost, who had been holding her 15-month-old grandson at the time, appeared to be very upset by what happened.

Jailing him for a further 16 weeks, Judge John Devaux said there was little prospect of Cornwell, who had a poor record of complying with court orders, being co-operative with those who could help him.

While Cornwell did suffer from a mental disorder and had previously been seen by mental health professionals, the judge ruled that the condition was not currently at a level which would justify his detention in a hospital.

Appearing for Cornwell, Edward Cole said that since being imprisoned, his client was now being supervised resulting in his condition moderating and he was in remission.

Mr Cole also said that Cornwell, who has a long history of involvement with health professionals, had now been evicted from his home as a result of being prosecuted.

Cornwell has breached court orders on 28 occasions at Eves Meadow, Bures, and his previous home in Monks Eleigh.