Brent Eleigh business to race in prestigious championship for charity

A family-run business specialising in Porsches is building a race car to compete in a renowned championship in aid of charity.

Pie Performance, based in Brent Eleigh, will take part in the BRSCC Porsche Championship to raise money for Speed of Sight, a charity that provides driving experiences for disabled people.

BRENT ELEIGH PIE Performance Pie Performance, a Porsche specialist, is racing money for charity by entering the BRSCC Toyo Tires Porsche Racing Championship. They are in the process of building the car on site at the workshop. Toby Smales will be driving the car during the race. Chris Lansbury  Glasses and cap business owner John Lansbury  Father Billy Mclean  trainee technician curly hair Mark Harrison  Bearded next to billy Adam Wright  Beard standing next to john workshop manager Ashley Martin  next to Chris, glasses engine builder Toby Smales  Racing driver Picture Mark Westley

Toby Smales, who works at the firm in driving development, is also an instructor at the charity.

He has taught blind and disabled people to drive using duel controlled cars for two years.

“We take being able to see and drive for granted,” said Mr Smales, who described the work as rewarding.

“It’s the most satisfying thing you can do.”

The firm is in the process of building the racing car, which is expected to be completed in the next six weeks, in time for the competition in March.

It will be Mr Smales’ first time competing.

“It’s incredibly exciting,” he said.

The firm hopes its project will promote the work of the charity. It will also offer members driving sessions in the new car.

Mr Smales described the project as a team effort.

“It’s quite a big business,” said the 27-year-old. “But we are still very much a family-run outfit.”