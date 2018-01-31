BREAKING: Suspicious package found at Sudbury bank

Sudbury town centre has been cordoned off this afternoon, following reports of a suspicious package being found in a rucksack at Barclays Bank in Market Hill.

Police and fire services are in attendance at the scene, after being called out at approximately 1.10pm.

The bank has been evacuated and a cordon was put in place at the access points around the town centre.

Pedestrians and motorists have been instructed to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigations.

Heavy traffic congestion has been reported throughout the town as a result of the incident, with expected delays of up to an hour.