Bikes worth £10,000 stolen in Elmsett burglary

A pair of high value bicycles — worth £10,000 — were stolen during a burglary in Elmsett.

The theft, which took place at a property in Mill Lane, is thought to have occurred some time between 8pm on Monday, January 15 and 8am on Tuesday, January 16.

A number of offenders gained entry through the back window, which they forced open and climbed through, before they proceeded to kick down the garage door.

They subsequently poured PVA glue and oil over the garage.

A blue Orbea Orca 2014 black carbon fibre, which contained white writing, was stolen.

The second bike that was taken from the property had the same paint work, but was an Orbea Onix brand.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has information which could assist police, or knows of the whereabouts of these stolen bicycles, should contact Ipswich Police by calling 101, making sure to quote the crime reference number 37/3059/18.

Alternatively, get in touch anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.