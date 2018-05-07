Bike ride and cake sale raise £2,000 for Long Melford man with brain tumour

A charity bike ride and cake sale proved a big hit in Long Melford at the weekend, raising almost £2,000.

The fundraising events were staged in aid of The Brain Tumour Charity, which has provided vital support to the family of a man from Long Melford, who has been affected by the disease.

Matthew Pettigrew, 45, was diagnosed with three brain tumours last year, leaving him with memory loss and cognitive issues.

His sister, Rachael Farthing, praised the community’s support.

“It was overwhelming how many people were so supportive,” she said. “I think we’re going to smash our fundraising target of £5,000.”

Family friend Andrew McMurray is setting off on an ambitious 1,000-mile charity bike ride from Nice to Vienna in June, which he has dedicated to Mr Pettigrew.

A charity quiz and raffle evening will be staged in Long Melford Village Hall on Saturday June, 23, at 7pm, followed by a talk about Mr McMurray’s expedition.

Tickets can be booked by calling Ruth on 07771 660488.