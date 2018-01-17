Army’s Lynx drops in to say goodbye

Five of the Army’s last Lynx helicopters visited Wattisham Air Station yesterday to mark the aircraft’s retirement after 40 years.

Lynx were often in Suffolk skies between 1993 and 2006, when 3 and 4 Regiment Army Air Corps flew it from Wattisham before converting to the Apache attack helicopter.

The Army's last Lynx helicopters making a farewell visit to Wattisham air station after 40 years service. Picture by Staff Sergeant Brian Pearce, British Army

The Lynx entered service with the Army in 1978 and has been used for everything from destroying tanks to humanitarian missions. It is being replaced as the Army’s battlefield utility helicopter by the more advanced and powerful Wildcat.

To mark the Lynx’s retirement, the Army flew five from RAF Odiham, Hampshire, on a commemorative tour of some of locations with which it was associated. They refuelled at Wattisham before flying in formation over central London.