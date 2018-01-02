Appeal to trace missing teenager from Great Waldingfield

An appeal to help locate a teenage girl from south Suffolk has been launched by Suffolk Constabulary, after she went missing from her home over the weekend.

Amelia Gower, aged 14, was last seen leaving her home address in Lavenham Road, Great Waldingfield on the afternoon of Saturday, December 30, at approximately 5.30pm.

She has not been seen or heard from since then.

Amelia has connections to the London area and it is believed she could have potentially travelled there as the passenger in a small, dark-coloured vehicle.

She has been described as white, five feet one inches tall, heavy build and with very long, black hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a black cap with an ‘NY’ symbol on it, as well as a black jacket, grey jogging bottoms and black and burgundy Nike trainers, and she was also carrying a grey and black handbag.

Police officers are concerned for her welfare and have urged anybody who may have seen Amelia, or who might have any information as to her current whereabouts, to get in touch with Suffolk Police by calling 101.

Be sure to quote the missing person reference number PID 129077.