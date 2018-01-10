Search

Appeal to help find missing Hadleigh man

Raymond Swanton, 37, went missing from Hadleigh on Tuesday, January 9, 2018.
An appeal to help trace a missing Hadleigh man has been launched.

Raymond Swanton, aged 37, was last seen in Hadleigh on Tuesday, at 12.30pm, when he is believed to have driven away in a Toyota Auris, registration FL17 UZV.

He has links to the Nottinghamshire and Cheshire area.

Raymond is described as white, slim build, 5 feet 7 inches tall with cropped dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing a navy blue Reebok shell suit top, trousers and light blue Lacoste slip-on shoes.

If you can help, call Suffolk Police on 101.