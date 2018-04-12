Appeal launched after woman is raped in Halstead

An appeal to help catch a man responsible for raping a woman in Halstead earlier this week has been issued by police.

The crime occurred on Tuesday, April 10, at approximately 2pm, as a woman was walking across a field in Windmill Road, and became suspicious of a man walking behind her.

The man then grabbed the woman and following a struggle, raped her.

The woman, who is aged in her 20s, reported what had happened to a third party, before Essex Police were contacted about the crime on Wednesday, April 11, at 10.05pm.

The offender has been described as a man aged somewhere in his mid-20s, being white and of a skinny build.

He was wearing a black hoody with the hood up and black tracksuit bottoms.

Officers from Essex Police are currently carrying out a forensic examination of the scene, while specially-trained officers are continuing to provide support to the victim.

Det Insp Stuart Truss, the senior investigating officer into the incident, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “The woman has been subjected to a horrific and frightening ordeal and we are doing everything we can to find the person responsible.

“We are currently making extensive enquiries in the area into this serious offence, including visiting homes in the vicinity, taking witness statements and establishing CCTV opportunities.

“I understand that the local community will be concerned and when more information comes to light, we will update you.

“At this stage the incident is being treated as an isolated investigation.”

Anybody who has information about the incident is urged to immediately get in touch with the Essex Serious Crime Directorate by telephoning 101, quoting the incident reference number 1179 of April 11, 2018.

Essex Police is particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have been driving in the area with dashboard camera or CCTV footage between 1pm and 3pm.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously by calling 0800 555111.