Appeal after man knocks teenage boy off bike in Lavenham

A man knocked a teenage boy off of his bike in an unprovoked assault in Lavenham earlier this month, leading to a police appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred at approximately 3.45pm on Sunday, December 3, when a 13-year-old boy was cycling along a muddy path on an old railway line behind Norman Way.

A man, who is described as being aged in his 40s, of skinny build, and wearing beige trousers and a tweed waist length jacket, was walking by with a small Jack Russell dog, when he kicked out at the wheel of the bike, causing the victim to fall to the ground.

The offender then fled the scene. The boy was not injured.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or who has any knowledge of what happened should get in touch with Sudbury Police by calling 101, quoting the crime reference 37/77319/17.