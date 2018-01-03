Appeal after lit firework pushed through letterbox of Sudbury home

An arson incident involving a firework struck a property in Sudbury at the end of last week, prompting a Suffolk Police appeal for information about the crime.

A firework was lit and then pushed through the letterbox of a house located in Rubens Walk at approximately 2am on Friday, December 29.

The firework subsequently exploded, which resulted in damage to both the letterbox and the door of the house.

Police officers have asked for anybody who may have witnessed the incident, saw any suspicious activity taking place in the vicinity of Rubens Walk around the time stated, or who knows anything about who is responsible, to please get in touch.

If you have information, contact Suffolk Constabulary by calling 101, making sure to quote the crime reference code 37/82008/17.

Alternatively, you can report it online via www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.