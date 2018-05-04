Anger after motion for resignation of Hadleigh councillors ruled invalid

A motion calling for a poll on the resignations of the entirety of Hadleigh Town Council has been deemed invalid – prompting outrage from dissenting voices who say the council is failing its obligations to electors.

Long-standing divisions and disputes within the council boiled over at a fiery annual town public meeting last week, resulting in a motion being proposed which sought a referendum asking for all of the current council members to step down.

The motion, put forward by former deputy mayor Bill Wilson, who resigned from the council in January because of his dissatisfaction with the council, gained 24 votes from those attending, including sitting councillors Rickaby Shearly-Sanders and Anita Young.

This gave the motion sufficient support to be brought to Babergh District Council for consideration – but Babergh’s returning officer has now ruled the motion to be invalid, as it did not meet the requirement of setting out a question in the correct ‘yes or no’ format.

A spokesman for Babergh District Council said it would be possible for a valid motion on this matter to be proposed at a future public meeting.

But the decision angered the motion’s supporters, who argued the meeting had not been conducted properly.

Mr Wilson said he felt this was “symptomatic of what is happening in Hadleigh”.

“The fact the motion was not agreed correctly at the meeting is further evidence of how inept the council is,” he told the Free Press.

“The council officers present at the meeting have a responsibility to advise the councillors on proper procedures. If they were not sure, they should have had a short adjournment to confirm the procedure.”

He added that he was in touch with Babergh’s chief executive and monitoring officer to find out exactly how the vote failed and the evidence for this, stating he was concerned they may have been misinformed.

Hall Street resident Sean Garnham, who also supported the motion, said: “If the vote was mishandled, it falls on the shoulders of the mayor and the clerk, who were conducting proceedings.

“If the people of Hadleigh lose this opportunity because of their incompetence, it only serves to galvanise further the very need for change that the vote asked for.

“The voting public understood what was being voted on. It was clear and the required criteria for forwarding the motion was more than met.”

The problems at the town council stem from disagreements over various local matters, including the handling of the Hadleigh Neighbourhood Plan and the suspension of a working group, as well as council finances and the expansion of the local cemetery.

Mr Wilson, Mr Shearly-Sanders and Miss Young say they believe town council clerk Carol Bailey acted beyond her authority on these matters, while Mrs Bailey has accused the three councillors of bullying, harassment and intimidation – claims they strongly deny.

The Free Press has contacted Hadleigh Town Council for an official comment, but it has not yet received a response.