Ambulance and fire services to begin sharing Sudbury Fire Station in New Year

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) is planning to begin sharing with the Sudbury Fire Station, with ambulances set to be based at the site starting in the New Year.

The trust, which has shared a site with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service in Bury St Edmunds since 2015, has confirmed there will be no change to their resourcing levels in Sudbury, as a result of the move.

Glenn Young, EEAST Sector Head for Suffolk and North Essex, said: “As part of a blue light collaboration with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, we are looking to co-locate with the fire service in Sudbury.

“Our old Sudbury station is no longer fit for purpose.

“The fire station is a newer site and provides better overall facilities for staff.

“We see this as a very positive move and builds upon our existing partnership with Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service.”