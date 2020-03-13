Organisers have announced a decision to postpone the seventh edition of the Women's Tour in 'in light of the worsening global situation' surrounding the coronavirus.

Britain’s leading professional women’s cycle race was due to end in Suffolk for the first time since 2014 with a stage between Haverhill and Felixstowe.

The full 160-kilometre route was being revealed in a total of six sections, with each new segment revealed on Monday’s, and was still two weeks from the full map reveal.

Women's Tour 2020 map - 4th week reveal of stage six route (31504792)

The Tour had been due to take place from Monday 8 to Saturday 13 June, beginning in Haverhill and passing through Clare, Cavendish and Long Melford before passing through Sudbury and out towards Stowmarket and Needham Market.

The statement read: "Following consultation with stakeholders, sponsors and partners, organisers of the Women’s Tour have decided to postpone the upcoming seventh edition of the annual professional cycle race (June 8-13) due to the current international uncertainty surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"The decision has been taken early in light of the worsening global situation, following discussions with event stakeholders and partners, in order to provide certainty to the many parties involved in the planning and organisation of the event, including local authorities, police and health services in the UK.

"As a part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour, the Women’s Tour attracts a significant international presence from teams, riders, officials, staff, media and spectators, and it is felt that the risk of increased restrictions on international travel would be detrimental to the future of the race should an early, and conclusive, decision not be made.

"Organisers hope to work with the UCI and British Cycling to find an alternative date in the international cycling calendar for the race to take place should conditions permit."