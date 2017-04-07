Young actors take a fresh approach to Shakespeare

A group of 15-25 year olds hits the stage at 7.30pm on April 11 and 12 at the John Peel Centre in Stowmarket with their take on Shakespeare’s classic A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

With the support and guidance of professional theatre company Spinning Wheel Theatre, the ‘Takeover Team’ have been able to design, market, produce and perform this timeless play.

Since September last year, the Takeover Team have been working to achieve the task of completely producing their own show.

The Takeover Team are embracing this rare opportunity for young people to take the reins of a professional show.

Budding technician, Lucy Skelton (17), says “Takeover is an invaluable opportunity for young artists to get real experience in theatre with the freedom to explore their creativity whilst having the support and guidance of professionals in the industry.”

Spinning Wheel’s Youth Takeover is unique because it allows young people to learn a huge range of skills within the creative arts, and to experience the diverse range of jobs that go into creating a show.

This year the Takeover Team are mixing it up with a contemporary take on a traditional Shakespearean piece.

This creates new challenges for the team who are fusing the classic language with a new and original design.

Sam Norris, 22, said: “It’s been such a great project to be a part of; being surrounded by so many supportive and generous people, it really feels like we’re a small family, not just an aspiring theatre company.”

The aim of the Takeover project is to provide young theatre makers with the platform to not only present their own work, but also to provide them with an opportunity to gain practical experience in the multitude of roles that go into creating a production.

Using the resources made available through the project the young people involved will not only produce a high quality production but also gain valuable experience that will carry through to the rest of their careers.

Tickets for the show and the workshops can be purchased at www.spinningwheeltheatre.com