Wind in the Willows Pakenham for open air show

Following a hugely successful tour of Alice in Wonderland the Immersion Theatre Company will be performing the family classic Wind in the Willows at St Mary’s Church in Pakenham on July 8.

This open air show is just one of 42 tour dates planned by the company which include Cambridge and Ipswich.

So pack up your picnic and join Ratty, Mole, Badger, and the fantastically irrepressible Toad as they go on the adventure of a lifetime which culminates in a colourful battle to save Toad Hall from the weasels.

For more information and ticket prices go to www.immersiontheatre.co.uk