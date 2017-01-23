Shakespeare returns to Cambridge Arts Theatre

Cheek by Jowl return to Cambridge Arts Theatre from January 31 to February 4 with Shakespeare’s, The Winter’s Tale.

The Winter’s Tale tells the story of a delusional and paranoid king who tears his family apart.

A Winter's Tale. Picture by Johan Persson. ANL-171201-142708001

But this is the new Shakespeare, after he completed his great tragedies, and the tough struggle for redemption yields flickers of hope. Initial darkness gives way to joy as Time leads the characters to a shattering conclusion.

Though written in the same period as The Tempest, The Winter’s Tale smashes all the rules that The Tempest follows.

Unity of time, place and action are hurled aside as we range across Europe, from court to country, from high tragedy to low comedy, across a time span of 16 years.

